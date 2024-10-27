Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Graco by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

GGG opened at $82.14 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.