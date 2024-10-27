Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $59.58. 3,200,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

