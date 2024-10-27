Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Second Bancorp worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 285,314 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 52,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.