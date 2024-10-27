Guggenheim Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $380.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.80.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $333.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $233.88 and a 1 year high of $341.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

