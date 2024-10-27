Hamlin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Extra Space Storage worth $138,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.44%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

