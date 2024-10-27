Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $183.79 million and $61.28 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,464.01 or 0.99709726 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,415.10 or 0.99637433 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00287445 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $51,608,339.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

