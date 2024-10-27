HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

HONE stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $512.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

