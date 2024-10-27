HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.28% from the company’s current price.

INZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INZY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $300.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 437,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 213,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 205,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

