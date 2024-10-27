Head-To-Head Comparison: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) vs. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synlogic and Cocrystal Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synlogic presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,012.68%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.74%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $3.37 million 4.93 -$57.28 million ($6.72) -0.21 Cocrystal Pharma N/A N/A -$17.98 million ($1.74) -1.04

This table compares Synlogic and Cocrystal Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cocrystal Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synlogic. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,284.65% -194.73% -112.61% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -73.89% -64.03%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Synlogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Synlogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.