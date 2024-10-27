Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.560-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 8,802,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,954. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

