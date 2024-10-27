Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.560-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 8,802,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,954. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.