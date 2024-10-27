Helium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.84 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00010077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $8.84 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

