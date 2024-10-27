Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 255,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 56.52%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
