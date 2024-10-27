Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VST opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

