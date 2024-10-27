Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

