Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.74 ($11.82) and traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.02). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 921 ($11.96), with a volume of 148,730 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.35) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.98) to GBX 1,050 ($13.63) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 916.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 910.74. The stock has a market cap of £826.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

