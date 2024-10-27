Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $215.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $205.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

