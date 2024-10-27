HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 672.29 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 687.40 ($8.92). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 682.10 ($8.86), with a volume of 11,429,031 shares.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 766.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 672.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,393.26%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

