Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of HOYFF stock remained flat at $39.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.