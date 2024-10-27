Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Shares of HOYFF stock remained flat at $39.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $41.70.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
