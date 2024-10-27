IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in IDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

IEX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. The company had a trading volume of 268,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,608. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

