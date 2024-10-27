IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IHI Stock Performance

IHICY stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. IHI has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that IHI will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

