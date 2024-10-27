iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iLearningEngines Stock Performance
AILEW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27. iLearningEngines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
iLearningEngines Company Profile
