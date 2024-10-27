iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

AILEW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27. iLearningEngines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

