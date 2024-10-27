Impinj’s (PI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

PI stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total value of $87,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,761.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total transaction of $87,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,761.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,046 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $1,861,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

