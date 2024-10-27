Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ INDV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Indivior will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Indivior by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Indivior by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 160,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Indivior by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

