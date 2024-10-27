Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) is Motiv8 Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 3.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned 3.28% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

KJUL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

