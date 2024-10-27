Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $14,998.50 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Firestone acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $14,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,279 shares in the company, valued at $128,877.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TELA Bio Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $70.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

