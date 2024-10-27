Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

NYSE ITGR opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

