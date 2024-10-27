Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.240-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integer also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.24-5.43 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Integer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.