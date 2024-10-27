Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.24-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.707-1.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.240-5.430 EPS.

Integer Stock Down 0.8 %

Integer stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. Integer has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

