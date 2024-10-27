Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 234,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,831. The company has a market cap of $107.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.