Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.67.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.