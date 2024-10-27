Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, a growth of 562.1% from the September 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Inventiva Stock Up 7.3 %

IVA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 52,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

