Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,266. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

