Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,266. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.