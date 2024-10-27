Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 377,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

