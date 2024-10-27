Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,475,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Invesco by 2,712.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 655,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 654,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $8,438,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.