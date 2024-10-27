Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

