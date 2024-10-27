Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.