Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 57,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 35,925 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.9% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM
Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %
NEM stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.17%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.