Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 57,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 35,925 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.9% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %

NEM stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

