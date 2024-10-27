IOTA One Day Volume Tops $4.25 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 10% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $387.69 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

