iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

