iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.51. 745,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

