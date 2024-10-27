iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, an increase of 430.2% from the September 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,841,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 67,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, DORVAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,387 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. 338,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,267. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

