iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

