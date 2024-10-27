iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
