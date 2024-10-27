iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

