iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after acquiring an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,471. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

