iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,288,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,185. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

