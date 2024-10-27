iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Decreased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

