iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

