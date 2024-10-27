iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,100 shares, an increase of 1,233.5% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 338,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $653.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.