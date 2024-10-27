iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 578,511 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

